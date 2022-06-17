Tags
Two people, including a child, died and four others were critically injured in a crash between a golf cart and a car on Fort Dobbs Road Monday night.
A Union Grove man was killed in a crash Friday night at Union Grove Fire Department and the driver is facing a charge of driving while impaired.
One person was killed and a second wounded in a shooting early Monday morning.
GREENSBORO — The Dooleys want a divorce — from the city.
The word “cancer” makes most people shudder. However, for oncologists, doctors who specialize in treating cancer, this word is part of their d…
MOORESVILLE—As Samantha Ladowski walked off the stage at Lake Norman High School’s graduation on June 10, she threw her hands up in celebratio…
Statesville will have not just one, but two Juneteenth celebrations this year.
As the oil tanker pulled up to South Iredell High School, where Pfc. James McClamrock once attended, his Gold Star family looked for his image…
Jason Lamberth won’t come out and say it, but others will: He is as great a musician as he is a person, and he has kept great company over the…
