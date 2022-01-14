 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ripley

Ripley

Ripley

Meet Rip! Rip is an 18 month old German Shepherd mix. He is VERY high energy. He his great with... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert