Ricky
Sweet small (14 pounds) older boy. Ricky loves to snuggle and is ready to play also. He was found as... View on PetFinder
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 5-month-old child.
- Updated
Under the new executive order going into effect Friday, masks will still be required indoors in North Carolina but are no longer mandated outd…
- Updated
The Troutman Police Department is looking for a suspect in the robbery of the Dollar Tree on North Main Street.
- Updated
The mother of a 5-month-old baby who died after being left in a car for several hours Sunday is facing a manslaughter charge.
- Updated
A 21-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday evening behind an abandoned house on Fourth Street.
- Updated
John Phifer Jr. of Statesville tried his luck on a $20 ticket and scored a $100,000 prize.
- Updated
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
Many people who carry a home mortgage dream of the day when they will no longer face the burden of a monthly house bill. They want the financi…
- Updated
Two women are facing charges and a third is being sought for shoplifting from a western Iredell County store.
- Updated
A gunman who killed himself, two deputies and his mother and stepfather in a 13-hour standoff in Boone had a large cache of weapons and may ha…