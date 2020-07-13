Ribbon cutting officially opens new Mooresville restaurant, Nasim's Kababs

Nasim Hussin emerged from the kitchen of his new restaurant to greet the guests gathered for the official grand opening Monday.
Nasim’s Kabab, located at 115 Unit A Mecklynn Road, has been a dream in the making for Hussin and Lelya Radzhabova.
The two bring a variety of restaurant experience to the new business and have a goal of providing healthy, authentic Mediterranean cuisine to the area.
Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce President Kirk Ballard said Nasim’s Kabab is a welcome addition to the community. “It’s great to have good food here in Mooresville,” he said before standing with Hussin and Radzhabova to cut the ribbon, signifying the official grand opening.
Ballard thanked Hussin for bringing the Mediterranean offerings to the area. He said the restaurant also offers an intimate atmosphere with Mediterranean décor.
A group of bocce players, including a friend of the pair, John Eilia, attended the grand opening. Bocce Friends of Mooresville, sponsored by Pedulla, sampled some of the food prepared for the grand opening.
One of the people in attendance at Monday’s grand opening was Monica Rogers and she was impressed with what she saw. “I love it,” she said.
She said she thinks the addition of Nasim’s Kabab will give Mooresville and area diners a chance to experiment with a different style of cuisine.
Nasim’s Kabab has dine-in, drive-thru and take-out available, and will cater everything from weddings to baby showers to birthday parties.
The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The phone number is 980-435-5195.
