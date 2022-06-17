This once great nation, America, is no longer the land of the free. Though she is still home of the brave. These are the few government is denouncing.

Will their even be mid-terms? How far will the vote last under pandemic lockdowns? Will the churches surrender again? Will the vote feed millions of starving people? Protect unprotected borders? Do you believe We the People will roll over and die?

I see the utter destruction of family and freedom. The moment Biden took office, darkest of misery settled on this land. He is not prejudiced, causing his own voters great misery, now and coming soon, and he has only begun. So little time... so be it.

Evil minds only grow evil.

My respect is for the few who are living and dying for freedom. The rest are fools.

Death is established where fear rules.

Stephen Rowland

Statesville