Rescue Ranch animal ambassadors get into spirit of Halloween

The animal ambassadors at the Rescue Ranch got into the spirit of Halloween with a variety of costumes.

Rescue Ranch is a nonprofit animal welfare organization located off Interstate 77 in Statesville and sits on 87 acres.

Rescue Ranch’s focus is humane education by offering programs that will develop and enhance the learning process of respect, empathy and compassion for animals.

With more than 80 permanent residents known as animal ambassadors, Rescue Ranch has a number of animals that are a part of its humane education programs.

Head to RescueRanch.com for more information.