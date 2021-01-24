Remote work may offer financial benefits

• Lower clothing costs — Despite the rise in “casual dress” days, plenty of workers still need to maintain appropriate office attire. By working from home, you can “dress down,” reducing your clothing costs and dry-cleaning bills.

As you can see, it may be possible for you to save quite a bit of money by working from home. How can you use your savings to help meet your long-term financial goals, such as achieving a comfortable retirement?

For one thing, you could boost your investments. Let’s suppose that you can save $2,500 each year by working remotely. If you were to invest this amount in a tax-deferred account, such as an IRA or your 401(k) or similar employer-sponsored plan and earned a hypothetical 6% annual return for 20 years, you’d accumulate more than $97,000 — and if you kept going for an additional 10 years, you’d have nearly $210,000. You’d eventually pay taxes on the amount you withdrew from these accounts (and withdrawals prior to age 59½ may be subject to a 10% IRS penalty), but you’d still end up pretty far ahead of where you’d be otherwise.)

You also might use part of your savings generated by remote work to help build an emergency fund containing a few months’ worth of living expenses. Without this fund, you might be forced to dip into your retirement accounts to pay for something like a major home repair.

Becoming an at-home worker will no doubt require some adjustments on your part — but, in strictly financial terms, it could lead to some positive results.

Provided by James Shoobridge, financial advisor with Edward Jones. He can be reached at 704-873-1857 or at 1837 E. Broad St., Suite B, Statesville. This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor..