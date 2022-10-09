Rehabilitation Services Statesville open

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced the expansion of its Rehabilitation Services Department.

The new location, Rehabilitation Services Statesville, is now open at 1424 Fern Creek Drive, Suite B.

The team will consist of Jennifer Varnum, PT, DPT, certified DN; assistant director of Rehabilitation Services Leslie Tron, MBA; Jill Ferrell, OTR/L; Summer Sparks, PTA; Lisa Peggs, PT; Patricia Monroe, PT, CLT; Heather Nellis; Michelle Luliano, SLP-CCC; and Crystal Witherspoon, DPT.

Services include certified dry needling therapy, certified LSVT BIG for Parkinson’s therapy, certified lymphedema therapy, certified Speak Out for Parkinson’s therapy, occupational therapy, pelvic floor dysfunction therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy. Other programs such as spine and back pain therapy, stroke rehabilitation therapy, TMJ dysfunction therapy and vestibular and balance therapy also will be offered.

Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information or to learn more about rehabilitation services, visit LNRMC.com. To schedule an appointment, call 704-660-4788.