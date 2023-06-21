For the 45th time in school history and the 12th time in the history of the baseball program, a Catawba Valley Community student-athlete has been named an All-American.

Red Hawk outfielder Jack Stevens was named a National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Second Team All-American last week, joining a long list of Catawba Valley baseball players to earn this distinction — a list that includes Danny Fraga (2011-12), Ryan Smith (2012-13), Bryson Bowman (2013-14), Danny Sullivan (2014-15), Ty Andrus (2015-16), Chandler Jenkins (2016-17), Julian Smith (2017-18), Logan Bender (2018-19), James Hinson (2020-21), Will Samuelson (2020-21) and Chandler Blackwelder (2020-21).

Receiving NJCAA All-American status is the pinnacle of Stevens’ career at Catawba Valley Community College as he prepares to continue his academic and athletic career at Tennessee Wesleyan in the fall.

“I am excited to receive this award to conclude my career at CVCC,” Stevens said. “I have made many great memories and met numerous people who have helped me become a better person. It is a testament to trusting the process and fully embracing what this program is all about. This achievement is only possible because of the players who have laid the groundwork before me, and I am honored to leave my mark in Hickory.”

Stevens had a stellar sophomore season as the Red Hawks’ leader in runs scored (50), hits (82), doubles (25), home runs (11), RBIs (64), batting average (.423), slugging percentage (.732) and OPS (1.200).

He was also second for CVCC this season in on-base percentage (.468) and triples (1). His play earned him First Team All-Region in the West Division as well as Region 10 Player of the Year honors — the fourth Red Hawk to do so, joining fellow All-Americans Blackwelder, Jenkins and Andrus.

The Lenoir product finished his Red Hawk baseball career with 128 hits, including 33 doubles — tied for the most in a career — and 17 home runs, which are the second most in a career at CVCC.

Stevens also became the first Red Hawk baseball player to record more than 100 RBIs in a career, finishing with 102. Additionally, he scored 79 runs and recorded a .383 career batting average and a 1.078 career OPS.

“This All-American recognition could not have gone to a better kid,” CVCC head baseball coach Marshall McDonald said. “Jack is CVCC. He was our cornerstone this year. He will definitely be missed. We couldn’t be more proud of his accomplishments.”