HICKORY – A Burke County assistant principal’s story of hope and inspiration through her battle with breast cancer is expected to be highlighted tonight on NBC Nightly News.

A producer from the program reached out to The News Herald and Burke County Public Schools earlier this week after seeing the newspaper’s Tuesday story on Jordan Ferrell, assistant principal at Ray Childers Elementary School.

Her colleagues and students at Ray Childers surprised her Sept. 1 with a visit from the Pink Heals North Carolina Foothills chapter firetruck. Students gathered around the bus parking lot cheering for Ferrell.

Ferrell told The News Herald she was surprised but grateful for the opportunity to share her story of hope with others.

“I was shocked to be honest,” Ferrell told The News Herald. “But at the same time it felt good to get to tell my story of Hope and how much support has been there throughout this journey.”

She said she hopes this heartwarming story showing the support she’s receiving from the community will help brighten someone’s day.

“The news can sometimes bring you down with the negative in this world and I hope my story shows there is more good out there,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell encouraged anyone else who is battling cancer or other chronic illnesses to persevere.

“Cancer or any other chronic illness shouldn't define you,” Ferrell said. “That was one of my mindsets through this process. I didn't want to be defined by cancer but instead by the hope, strength, and love that has come out of my journey.”

Ferrell’s story is expected to be part of the 6:30 p.m. newscast, and likely will air around 6:50 p.m. Tune into your local NBC station to see the story.

PHOTOS: Students, staff surprise Ray Childers assistant principal with show of support DSC_5964.JPG DSC_5971.JPG DSC_6164.JPG DSC_5974.JPG DSC_5979.JPG DSC_6047.JPG DSC_6096.JPG DSC_6147.JPG DSC_6108.JPG DSC_6138.JPG DSC_6109.JPG DSC_6154.JPG 090523-mnh-news-apbreastcancer-p1.JPG 090523-mnh-news-apbreastcancer-p2.JPG 090523-mnh-news-apbreastcancer-p3.JPG 090523-mnh-news-apbreastcancer-p4.JPG