Randy Marion Ford Lincoln was happy to toot their own horn ofter winning the Ford President's Cup for once again.

"Winning this for four years in a row after only eight years as a Ford dealer in Statesville show the commitment and success we have making sure we take care of our customers," Rhyne Scott said. He is the Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville & Randy Marion Ford Lincoln GM. "Achieving this award is a direct relation to our employees' commitment to excel. Back to back years show the culture of high customer satisfaction we have."

President's award is based on Sales effectiveness — total actual sales verses the store's expected sales — and customer experience scores from sales and service customer surveys.

Scott said the award signifies true commitment of all employees from management down through all employees