Outgoing, beautiful kitten. Rain is estimated to be 11 weeks old, tabby with ginger highlights, medium to long haired. View on PetFinder
Balloons and birthdays go hand-in-hand, but the balloon Tom Poston’s family surprised him with Wednesday was a little bigger than usual: a hot…
North Iredell didn’t look far for its next football coach.
Adopt Merry and Pippin. Pippin and Merry are 5 weeks old.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 13-19. Li…
Integrated Design-Build firm A M King is embarking on its third major project for Cheney Brothers Inc. (CBI). The 72,142-square-foot dry wareh…
MOORESVILLE—Crishon Shepard had the toss sweep working like a charm. The Lake Norman senior was chewing up chunks of yards against Mooresville.
The Oscar-nominated star posted a shirtless picture of himself spending a joyful moment by the pool to Instagram Monday, captioned: "Trans bb's first swim trunks."
Two people from Alexander County were arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop last week.
Banner Drug’s downtown location in Statesville is still a few weeks from its move down Center Street, but the store will see a significant cha…
A little past 9:30 a.m. on May 14, our grandson, Blake Stonestreet, walked across a stage set up in the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium at U…
