Radford helps No. 20 Virginia Tech beat Wake Forest 64-60

“It just shows you that everything doesn't rely on them two, even though they're big pieces,” Radford said of Aluma and Cone. “And we've got other guys on the team that can step up in any situation."

Ismael Massoud scored 12 points for the Demon Deacons (3-5, 0-5), who were playing a fourth straight game against a ranked opponent. Wake Forest shot 52% after halftime and rallied from 10 down to tie it with about 8 minutes left, but never managed to push in front.

“I think they adjusted to the game as the game went along,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “We kept fighting. We never let them get away from us. ... There's no quit in them.”

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech beat Notre Dame last Sunday and No. 19 Duke two days later. They followed that by beating the Demon Deacons for the fifth straight meeting dating to 2017 and haven't lost to Wake Forest in Winston-Salem since January 2015. Now they have their first 5-1 start in ACC play since 2007 and only their second since joining the league for the 2004-05 season.