Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two people, including a child, died and four others were critically injured in a crash between a golf cart and a car on Fort Dobbs Road Monday night.
One person was killed and a second wounded in a shooting early Monday morning.
The word “cancer” makes most people shudder. However, for oncologists, doctors who specialize in treating cancer, this word is part of their d…
The Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association announced that Grayhouse Farms of Stony Point earned the Innovation Center …
Jason Lamberth won’t come out and say it, but others will: He is as great a musician as he is a person, and he has kept great company over the…
The Statesville Fire Department announced the promotion of two firefighters to lieutenant.
On Saturday, June 4, my son Chris and I drove west on I-40 to Asheville in North Carolina’s “Land of the Sky.” We had a good day in each other…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 29-June 4.
All the hard work, all the time spent studying, and all the long days in class paid off for West Iredell High School seniors on Friday as they…
"The GOP should have never locked their doors on their own people."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.