Pretty Bird Paradise, Rock-n-Circus to entertain at 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair

Becky Meress always loved birds, so she took that love and turned it into a business.
Meress and her Pretty Bird Paradise will be one of the features of the 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair, which begins Friday at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, 630 N. Main St., Troutman.
The fair is returning this year after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic.
Pretty Bird Paradise features 200 parakeets, all of which are healthy and well-kept, she said.
“You can come inside and interact with the parakeets,” Meress said.
Those who visit the Pretty Bird Paradise can buy a feed stick and watch as the birds land on their hand, or the visitors can just go inside and learn more about parakeets from Meress.
She said she’s always had birds, and when she saw a similar show many years ago, she saw an opportunity to combine what she loves with the chance to educate others. After her husband died, she sold her house, bought an RV and took her birds on the road.
Pretty Bird Paradise is just one of the attractions at this year’s fair.
Shane Hansen will be bringing his Rock-n-Circus to the fair. He described Rock-n-Circus as a fun, high-energy show.
Hansen is no stranger to the circus and fair circuit. He literally grew up in the circus.
“I’ve been involved since I was 3 years old,” he said.
Hansen said his family, all circus performers, moved to the United States from Copenhagen, Denmark, and for all of his young life, he traveled and performed with the circus.
Once his children, three daughters, were born, they performed with the show he put together. Now, he said, his act is a one-man show.
He juggles, performs tricks on a trampoline and shows his acrobatic skills with a 65-foot dive onto an airbag.
“I do it all myself, from pounding stakes in the ground to all of the set up,” he said.
Hansen has brought his show to the Iredell County Fair before, and he said he’s looking forward to coming back.
“I’ve met a lot of great people,” he said.
Pretty Bird Paradise and Rock-n-Circus will be at the fair all nine days.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7 p.m.
The fair, which is sponsored by the Statesville Kiwanis Club, will run through Sept. 11
Gates will open at 3 p.m. Sept. 4-6 and Sept. 11. All other days the gates will open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 with those 6 and under admitted free.
Student days for those in kindergarten through 12th grade are Sept. 7-9, and admission is $1. Senior citizens 60 and older and veterans are admitted free Sept. 9.
B&K Carnival Co. will be providing the rides. Wristbands are available daily and are $18 a person except on Friday and Saturday when they are $25 per person. There are tickets available for individual rides.
Other events planned include a demolition derby on the final night and go-kart racing and mini outlaw racing throughout the week.
As the name implies, agriculture also will be a highlight of the fair. Cattle, sheep and goats will be judged during the fair. There will be a special abilities dairy award show at 3 p.m. Sept. 11.
Proceeds from the fair are distributed to local nonprofits and awarded in the form of scholarships to local students. The Kiwanis Club distributes the proceeds.
For information on the fair and a schedule of activities each night visit iredellcountyfair.org.