PFLAG Statesville and the Full Bloom Film Festival are bringing the powerful documentary “Mama Bears” to the Iredell community Friday and Sunday.

“Mama Bears” is an intimate, thought-provoking exploration of the journeys taken by two mothers whose profound love for their LGBTQ children has turned them into fierce advocates for the entire queer community.

The film also tells the story of a young African American lesbian whose struggle for self-acceptance perfectly exemplifies why the Mama Bears organization is so vitally important.

Screenings will be held at the Iredell Arts Council, 203 S. Meeting St., on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. A time for discussion will follow each showing. Tickets are $5 and are available at Eventbrite.

PFLAG Statesville is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families. Maggie Hurst, PFLAG Statesville chairperson, said the organization hopes to provide more opportunities for the community to gather to build understanding and discuss ways to advocate for LGBTQ+ people. For more information, email pflagstatesville@gmail.com.

The Full Bloom Film Festival is an annual event, taking place in 2023 from Sept. 7-9 in and around Historic Downtown Statesville. It is dedicated to bringing quality, diverse, cinema to the area. For more information on this year’s festival, check out fullbloomfilmfestival.org.