As someone my age would do, I took to Instagram to ask the residents of Statesville (at least the ones that follow me) about their opinions on…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office made a pair of arrests Thursday at a residence on Gay Street in Statesville, resulting in the seizure of s…
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education received a recommendation from Chief Technology and Facilities Officer Tim Ivey at Monday night’s board meeting to close a number of schools to any new out-of-district or attendance zone students for the 2022-23 school year.
It was a bittersweet moment for Brock Hoffman.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 17-21. For more information regarding specific plots …
The Statesville City Council passed the first reading of the rezoning request for a proposed 244-lot development along Greenbriar Road, which …
A fugitive task force helped apprehend a man wanted in connection with a shooting in April.
Our Town Stage announces the upcoming concert series, “Rock the Park — Liberty Park Concert Series,” a diverse collection of five free shows f…
Lake Norman Medical Group, Lake Norman Gastroenterology welcomes board-certified gastroenterologist Carl Foulks Jr., M.D. He joins Dr. John Cl…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 17-23.
