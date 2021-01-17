Pirates invade Statesville for a special birthday wish to Levi Muncy

Pirates were on the loose in a Statesville neighborhood on Saturday, but the good news is they were just there for a birthday party.
The pandemic creates difficulties for everyone, but for Levi Muncy, having a birthday party with other children is simply something he can't risk after dealing with several bouts with pneumonia. However, that didn't stop the crew of pirates from showing up (socially distanced from him, of course) to entertain him with some piracy on the front lawn.
"This is the best birthday I've ever had," Levi said of his 9th birthday. "I think it's my best birthday and it's very, very special."
The group consisted of the Scoundrels of the Seas and Carolina Cutthroat Krewe, who were looking to give Levi some cheer in their own, well-costumed, well-armed, pirate-y way. Sword fights, pirate jokes, and plunder were all part of the show on the Muncy's lawn while Levi watched and laughed while wearing his own pirate garb.
Levi's mother, Tanya, said he has been a fan of pirates for as long as she can remember and he takes every opportunity to dress up like one, read, watch movies, or learn about them.
"He's just been into pirates. A couple of years ago, we went to Florida, and he did the pirate cruise in Destin twice when we were there in that one week. He just he loves pirates," Tanya said.
Tanya said she contacted Scoundrels of the Seas, not knowing what to expect since the crew is based mostly out of Charlotte, but she was thrilled when they said they would come to visit Levi.
As for the pirates themselves, they were happy to see a big smile on Levi's face.
"With him being stuck in the house, we were glad to be here," Robin Berkman said, known as Captain Rowdy Robin of the Scoundrels of the Seas. "We just love making people happy, especially these days."
The night before, Captain Jim, a pirate magician with Scoundrels of the Seas, entertained Levi with a show via Zoom, which the birthday boy said he also enjoyed.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL