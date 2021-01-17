Pirates invade Statesville for a special birthday wish to Levi Muncy

Pirates were on the loose in a Statesville neighborhood on Saturday, but the good news is they were just there for a birthday party.

The pandemic creates difficulties for everyone, but for Levi Muncy, having a birthday party with other children is simply something he can't risk after dealing with several bouts with pneumonia. However, that didn't stop the crew of pirates from showing up (socially distanced from him, of course) to entertain him with some piracy on the front lawn.

"This is the best birthday I've ever had," Levi said of his 9th birthday. "I think it's my best birthday and it's very, very special."

The group consisted of the Scoundrels of the Seas and Carolina Cutthroat Krewe, who were looking to give Levi some cheer in their own, well-costumed, well-armed, pirate-y way. Sword fights, pirate jokes, and plunder were all part of the show on the Muncy's lawn while Levi watched and laughed while wearing his own pirate garb.

Levi's mother, Tanya, said he has been a fan of pirates for as long as she can remember and he takes every opportunity to dress up like one, read, watch movies, or learn about them.