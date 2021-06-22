PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Meet Batchy, (A222734) a 5-year-old mix breed, possibly with Staffordshire and mastiff. He came to us as a stray and although he didn’t like to be restrained during his health exam, he was able to get his blood drawn with a little peanut butter influence. He is searching for his forever family! He is heartworm positive but don't let that deter you from submitting an application to adopt him! All of his heart worm treatment is covered thanks to a lifesaving grant through #PetcoLove and HIS ADOPTION FEE IS WAIVED! All applications are considered with the best interest of Jake making the final decision. Please come and meet him! That face … AWW!
Wilbur (A259486) is a 3-year-old German shepherd mix and he is a big floofy boy! He came to us as a stray and was found roaming neighborhoods, where the residents learned he loved people and was sweet and friendly toward them. He didn’t seem to fare as well liking other dogs or cats. He is recommended for a home with neither of those and no small children. Meet and greets are a must. We know there is that perfect adopter made just for him! Come and meet him! He is heartworm positive and will require an application to be submitted and approved. All of his heartworm treatment is covered thanks to a lifesaving grant from #PetcoLove. And his adoption fee is WAIVED! He will need to be the only dog, as he is very possessive over toys and food. Please come and meet this cutie!
Russell (A260485) is a 4-year-old red Labrador retriever mix and is a sweet little guy who would love to find his forever home and get the opportunity to know what it's like to live in a home filled with love and warmth! He weighs just over 50 pounds and is scared here being at the shelter. Please come and meet him!
Eyelene (A260166) is STILL here and still looking for her forever home. She is a sweet 1 1/2-year-old pittie who has been patiently waiting beside her kennel mate, Jake, for her forever home. She is perfect in a car and did MORE THAN AWESOME on her visit to the local radio station, where she quickly won everyone’s hearts! She is heartworm positive, but don't let that deter you from applying to adopt her! All of her treatment is covered by a lifesaving grant through #PetcoLove and HER ADOPTION FEE IS WAIVED!!! All applications will be considered with the best interest of Eyelene making the final decision. Come and meet this sweet girl!
This sweet and scared guy is Jake (A232788). He is a 5-year-old mix breed, possibly with some type of setter/retriever. He is so scared here and desperately needs out of the shelter! He and his kennel buddy Eyelene have seemed to form a bond with one another are so sweet to comfort each other, even through the kennel wall. He is shy, nervous and is very good on a leash with little pulling! He is so gentle and sweet when taking treats! Please come and meet this sweet doggo! He is searching for his forever family! He is heart worm positive but don't let that deter you from submitting an application to adopt him! All of his heart worm treatment is covered thanks to a lifesaving grant through #PetcoLove and HIS ADOPTION FEE IS WAIVED! All applications are considered with the best interest of Jake making the final decision. Please come and meet him! That face… AWW!
Agnes (A260487) is a sweet 7-year-old black Labrador retriever mix who has been noted as the perfect little old lady and has been used as a dog tester with several other dogs here. She is very elegant and poised when standing, almost as if she is interviewing to be a model for K9 AARP Magazine. In our books, the job is HERS hands down! She is heartworm positive, but don't let that deter you from applying to adopt her! All of her treatment is covered by a lifesaving grant through #PetcoLove and HER ADOPTION FEE IS WAIVED!!! All applications will be considered with the best interest of Agnes making the final decision. Please come and meet this sweet little lady!
Oreo (A260620) is a 3-year-old black pit/mastiff mix and is such a handsome and sweet guy! He is very playful, friendly and tail waggly! He has no manners, but that is ONLY because he is so super excited to play and love on you. He will be the best good boy when he is taught properly! Please come and meet this guy!
Gloria (A257459) is a 4-year-old redtick coonhound mix and she is a beautiful girl who weighs about 61 pounds. She is a sweet girl who loves to chill and relax. She is nearing her last treatment for heartworms, and we are hoping she comes out negative at her next test! She does need help with housetraining, as she still has accidents. This could stem from nervousness and with some training, could work itself out. She is heartworm positive, but don't let that deter you from applying to adopt her! All of her treatment is covered by a lifesaving grant through #PetcoLove and HER ADOPTION FEE IS WAIVED!!! All applications will be considered with the best interest of Gloria making the final decision. Please come and meet this sweet girl!
Meet Laney (A259646)! Laney has been here for almost two months. We are now trying to find rescue placement or regular adoption for Laney, so she can start a fresh new chapter in her life. Laney has become barrier reactive toward people when she is in her kennel. However, once she is out, she is nothing but PLAY and love. This girl loves to run, roll in the grass, and get belly pets. Laney is around 2-years-old, spayed, microchipped, and is HW negative. She weighs in at 57 pounds. Laney did dog test well with another spayed female. Please come and meet her. You will not find her in regular adoption kennel so please ask a staff member to meet her.
Nigel (A2600594) is an orange tabby who came to us as a stray. We have learned that he doesn't like to be restrained, and is totally OK with being an only cat! He is a big and handsome guy… approximately 3-years-old. His adoption fee has been sponsored thanks to a kind donation by Andrea Lima who sponsored his and few of his friends' adoptions to honor her husband, Richard, for Father's Day! Come and meet this sweet guy!
These two little cuties are Delia (A259955), right, and Daphne (A259956) and have mild cerebellar hypoplasia, commonly referred to as 'wobbly kitten syndrome.' Because of this, their adoption fees are totally waived and they will need to be taken by their new adopters to see a vet within three days of adopting them. HC is a condition where the part of the brain that controls fine motor skills, coordination and balance didn't develop properly. Please come and ask to meet these two little cutie sisters… You will fall in love with them!
Nermal (A260576) is a 5-year-old beautiful girl with such a unique face… she is a sweet girl who is laid back and ready for her purrrever home! Her adoption fee is sponsored, thanks to a donation by Andrea Lima who sponsored her adoption to honor her husband, Richard, for Father's Day! Please come and meet this sweet girl!
Tater Tot (A260509) is a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog/possible collie mix who is said to be good with older kids. He has high energy, is treat motivated, loves affection and is so excited to be taught new things! Come and meet this unique cutie pie who weighs less than 40 pounds! He may do best in a home with no small children, as he has a true herder instinct. Look at that SMILE!!!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80 and cat adoptions are $65, unless otherwise noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you are interested in how you could be either a volunteer or foster, or both, visit the website at www.co.iredell.nc.us/149/Animal-Services-Control or contact the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for $5, cash only. For more information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
