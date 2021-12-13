PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Tonka ( A263952) is a 1-year, 7-month-old mixed breed who came to us as an owner surrender on Nov. 10. He weighs right at 42 pounds and is a very curious boy. He loves to talk to visitors when they come in, he loves treats and seems energetic. He did like to roam his prior neighborhood, so he will need to stay leashed while outside and with his human, unless there is a fenced yard he can’t jump. He is very curious of other dogs and would love to find his forever home. He is a little cutie, and you may have seen him in the Statesville Christmas Parade this past Sunday.
Donny (A260405) is an 11-month-old neutered male that weighs roughly 55 pounds. He acts a little silly in his kennel, but once you get him outside, he is so relaxed. Donny is very treat motivated and eager to please. He got to go on an adventure this Sunday hiking and to Sonic for a pup cup. He loves to ride, he is a great partner for a hike and just loves to be a part of the family. Please come and meet Donny!
Alpha (A264529) is a 2-year-old blue color mixed breed who weighs 65 pounds. He came to us as an owner surrender on Nov. 12, as the owner’s husband was very allergic. His previous owner shared with us that he knows sit, lie down, come and go to your room. He is very friendly, energetic and food motivated. He seems to really enjoy other dogs and gets very playful. This sweet boy continuously gets overlooked and deserves his forever home. Look at this sweet face!
Our old man of the building is still waiting for his second chance. Kodi (A264593) is 8 years young and still full of spunk and personality. He is very sweet and treat motivated! His adoption fee is sponsored! Kodi also went on a weekend getaway, and we learned that he loves to be near you, loves food, is a good rider and deserves a loving home to live out his days. He loves to lounge, is a quiet house companion and loves to just chill. His adoption fee is sponsored, and he would love to be home for the holidays.
Lacy ( A264916) is a 1-year, 6-month-old little sweetheart who doesn’t understand why or how she got here. She is an owner surrender due to health concerns of the previous owner and is constantly looking and waiting on her owner to come back for her. She is reported by her previous owner to be good with children, housebroken and crate trained and knows some commands. She loves dogs and has been around both kittens and bunnies. She can shake hands, give five, give kisses and loves snuggling. She even fetches well! She went on a weekend getaway this past weekend, and she did great with the foster’s child and they loved her! She weighs just under 50 pounds and her adoption fee is sponsored!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65, unless noted.
Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
Not ready to adopt? We have weekend foster opportunities available and several are coming up for the holidays. Go to our website at http://www.co.iredell.nc.us/149/Animal-Services-Control or stop by the shelter for a foster application. This is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.
