PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Tank (A262048) is a 10-month-old mixed breed who came to us as an owner surrender. His previous owner says he is housebroken and crate-trained, and that he was very friendly, loving and smart. She also said he was great with her children, and was protective over them. He has lots of energy and was noted by his owner to be good with other dogs. He is a sweet boy with lots of energy. Meet-and-greets are a must!
This sweet girl is Tasha (A261974)! She is a 2-year-old weighing just under 60 pounds, who came to us as a stray. We are always thankful for those good people in the world, as a concerned resident found her in the roadway and saved her by bringing her to us! She is a sweet girl who deserves a chance to find her forever home. ... She is waiting on the last person she will need to save her; she is waiting on "home." Come and meet this sweet girl.
Sadie (A257001) comes back to us as an owner surrender after having been out of the shelter for less than six months. She is a 3-year-old tricolor beauty who weighs just under 70 pounds. She is a good girl who is being used again as a tester dog, a greeter, if you will, to other dogs here in the shelter. She is chosen for this because she is such a good girl and knows her stuff. She lets her handler know when something isn't right in the way she is feeling ... such a smart girl. She is food-motivated and may have packed on a pound or two, but she is still just as beautiful as she was months ago! Come and meet Sadie!
This cute little dude is Tony (A261891). He is a 1-year, 7-month-old German shepherd mix, and he is adorable! He came to us as a result of the owner moving and leaving him behind, when a concerned neighbor stepped up. He is a sweet boy with high energy, food-motivated and did quite well for his health check and examination. He likes to bark, is very excited to meet others and sometimes forgets his manners over his excitement! Look at that face!!
Mr. Smith (A261784) is a 2-year-old tan mix who came to us as a stray. He is a sweet handsome guy who loves to play! He did well with a tester dog who was a little larger and returned his love for play! He is such a good boy, and he is ready to find his forever home. Come and meet this cutie! Look at that sweet face!
Now this is the kind of Karma we like! Meet Karma (A261849), this little wiggly girl is a 10-month-old black-and-white mix, and she is known to be sweet and goofy! She loves attention from humans and has lots of energy! Come meet Karma!
Meet Maisy (A260918)!! This baby girl is 2 years old and is a mixed breed who is more than precious! She is so sad here and only wants to play, be loved on and find her home. She is dog-friendly, but as always with any of our dogs, we recommend meet-and-greets. She is so ready to play, you just have to get her out of her kennel! She does well on a leash and sometimes wants to walk herself. Just a little take back of the leash from her mouth and she will let you resume the walk. She is just independent that way! Please come and meet this sweet girl! Sadly, she has had no interest, and for the life of us, someone tell us why not!!
Meet the best good boy … this is Ace (A252660)! This sweet little old man is looking for his forever home. But, while he waits he will take time to get a much needed bath from volunteer Caroline! Ace is 7 years old and is such the gentle giant. He is a boxer mix and weighs 77 pounds. Please come and meet this sweet guy. He is so scared here, and he so deserves the best home!! He does great on a leash, and we think he is perfect! Please come meet this older guy!!
FEE SPONSORED!!! Patrick (A261641) is a 1-year, 5-month-old handsome boy! He came to us as an injured stray, and he was terrified, poor thing! He had wounds to his neck and ears for which our vet here has been treating him. He will be released with a request to his new family's vet to provide follow up care for these wounds. Patrick has lots of energy and took direction from a tester dog well with no issues. As always, we encourage and recommend meet-and-greets with all of our animals before making the permanent decision to bring on a new forever family member! Please come and meet this handsome little chunk! He weighs 46 pounds and is such a sweetheart!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65, unless noted.
Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
