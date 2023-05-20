Piedmont HealthCare announced that PHC Pulmonology has been recognized in America’s Top 100 Hospitals for Pulmonary Care for COPD and pneumonia at Iredell Memorial Hospital through Healthgrades.
The PHC Pulmonary Medicine, Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine office is comprised of four physicians: Dr. Ahmed Elnaggar, Dr. Jose Perez, Dr. Enrique Ordaz and Dr. Vishal Patel. When asked about their recent award, Perez stated, “This recognition is a big deal for a small hospital compared to a lot of the other institutions on the list and their available resources. I know that we can do even better and there are still opportunities to explore and improve.”
Healthgrades awards tell you which hospitals deliver superior quality care. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance using objective quality measures including clinical outcomes and patient safety, as well as patient experience, the organization’s website reads.
People are also reading…
To book at appointment with Piedmont HealthCare Pulmonology, call 704-838-8240.
The office has two locations. Statesville: 208 Old Mocksville Road, and Mooresville: 170 Medical Park Road, Floor 2.