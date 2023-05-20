The PHC Pulmonary Medicine, Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine office is comprised of four physicians: Dr. Ahmed Elnaggar, Dr. Jose Perez, Dr. Enrique Ordaz and Dr. Vishal Patel. When asked about their recent award, Perez stated, “This recognition is a big deal for a small hospital compared to a lot of the other institutions on the list and their available resources. I know that we can do even better and there are still opportunities to explore and improve.”