Pet owners should put collar and tags on their animals

Pet owners, please keep a collar and tags on your animals, even if they stay in a fence. I live across the street from Oakwood Cemetery, on busy Broad St. There is a real problem with dogs getting loose and running around this busy street. My spouse and I have caught a few dogs running loose, trying to keep them from getting hit by a car. Today (Wednesday) there were two very small dogs we could not catch. One ran into Broad Street and was hit by a speeding car, then another car hit him again. Neither car stopped or even slowed down. Most of the pets we catch do not have tags or a collar. When we have found their owners, we usually hear that the pet was in a fenced yard and somehow got out. Your pets deserve better than this. At the very least, please put a collar on your pet. I'm sure you don't want to see your dear friend have the same thing happen to them, as this little dog, this evening.