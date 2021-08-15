Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

As if to drive home that point, Pelosi wrote, "We will proceed in a way that builds consensus in our Caucus, promotes the values of our party and advances the President's transformative vision to Build Back Better," the collective name for Biden's plans.

She pointedly added, "These bills will be the biggest and most consequential initiatives that any of us have ever undertaken in our official lives."

Party split

Even so, her party is divided.

Progressive Democrats' No. 1 goal is approval of $3.5 trillion worth of spending boosts and tax cuts for health care, education, social safety net and climate change programs. Much of it would be paid for by raising taxes on wealthy Americans and large corporations.

Passing the budget resolution is pivotal because that would shield the subsequent $3.5 trillion bill from Republican Senate filibusters, or delays, that would kill it.