The North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested a man they said nearly hit two children at a bus stop Thursday morning.
Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Statesville bank Friday morning.
Three Iredell County farmers have been named winners in a grant program aimed at supporting family farms. Harrison Jenkins of Stony Point, Lar…
Statesville police are searching for Gabino Hernandez Nunez in connection with a crash that killed a man late last month.
Each city will have a different special guest joining Kid Rock.
