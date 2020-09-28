Parents, educators gather for demonstration ahead of Monday's CCS BOE meeting

Cabarrus County Schools released a statement last Tuesday condemning Blackwell’s comments and, in doing so, it also included reference to the Board of Education’s Policy Code: 2120 Code of Ethics for School Board Members.

In that code, it says in Section B.5 that all school board members should: “model civility to students, employees and all elements of the community by encouraging the free expression of opinion by all board members and engaging in respectful dialogue with fellow board members on matters being considered by the board.”

There are no direct references in the policy to what discipline would be for a violation of this code, but some educators have said they would have been fired for making such comments publicly.

Blackwell called her use of the “R word” “insensitive” and “unacceptable” and that was echoed by several of those in attendance at the demonstration Monday.