Out of Our Past

“The government is supplying postoffices, at least the larger offices, with pistols and postmasters are directed to arm all ‘essential’ employes — employes believed to be most exposed to danger of attack by mail robbers. The Statesville office is in the list of those supplied.” (5/16)

Mitchell College news. “A movement has been started to place Mitchell College on the accredited list of Junior Colleges affiliated with the Southern Association of Colleges. This will enable students leaving Mitchell to get credit for work done here, should they seek entrance in any Southern college.” (5/16)

Mooresville Rt. 2. “Mrs. J.T. Moore has purchased another new car.” (5/16)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, May 12 and 16, 1896.

“Statesville folks not only keep up with the styles but they set new ones. Yesterday afternoon a gentleman took a lady riding, she going on her wheel and he on horseback. Just how they enjoyed it we are not advised, but that is the style they went in and it’s something new.” (5/12)