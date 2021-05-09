Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, May 10-15, 1971.
Photo. “Dr. Z.A. Dockery celebrates his 101st birthday today. He received a Tar Heel pin, the emblem of North Carolina, from Gov. Robert W. Scott. ‘It is a privilege for me to salute you on this eventful day on your wonderful journey called life. Cordially, Bob Scott.’” (5/10)
“South Iredell High School’s Viking golf team won its second consecutive North Piedmont Conference Golf Tournament yesterday afternoon. The Vikings scored a 15-stroke victory as they fired a 315 total. Gary McNeely was medalist with an even-par 73.” (5/11)
Robert A. Collier, Jr., resident Superior Court judge, attending Connecticut meeting. “The Connecticut courts are considering implementing a court system similar in structure to the North Carolina District Court system, which Judge Collier helped develop.” (5/12)
“Over three inches of rain turned Statesville into a lake Wednesday. The city street department reported damage on Water St. A new cut for an underground line washed out during the rains, causing the road to buckle and split.” (5/13)
County school board. “An architect selection committee, consisting of Oscar Stradley and Mrs. John H. Summers, reported that several architects had been screened for the pending construction of a West Iredell High School and an East Iredell Junior High School.” (5/14)
“The operator of Mooresville’s oldest department store, Side Mack, 79, died Friday. Mr. Mack was born Feb. 22, 1892, in Roum, Lebanon, and came to this country in 1909. He had operated John Mack and Son Department Store for 59 years.” (5/15)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, May 10-14 and 16, 1946—Military.
Sgt. Robert E. Davis back in US. “Davis was inducted into the Army May 24, 1944. He joined the 19th Infantry Regiment of the 24th Infantry Division on Mindanao. The 25-year-old veteran wears the Asiatic-Pacific and the Philippine Liberation campaign ribbons with one battle star and the Good Conduct Medal. At the time of his departure he was engaged in occupation duties on the island of Honshu, Japan.” (5/10)
“Col. Robert B. McKay, of Mooresville, a brother of Miss Rachel McKay of Statesville, is now en route to Germany, where he will serve with the Army of Occupation. His family, still in Denver, Colorado, expects to join him later.” (5/11)
“Corp. Kenneth Austin has returned to Camp Lee, Virginia, after a visit to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Austin, near Bethany.” (4/13)
Paratrooper John Harvey Mason calls parents from Ft. Bragg where he will be discharged & home tomorrow night. “John went overseas about a year ago and was stationed on an island preparatory to an air assault on Japan proper, when VJ Day changed the picture. Since that time he has been with the Army of Occupation.” (5/14)
[The Daily Record did not publish on Wednesday May 15, as the funeral of Publisher Chester E. Middlesworth, who died Sunday May 12, was being held.]
Harmony. “Sgt. Clarence Reid who has been in foreign service for two years has arrived in the states and is expected home tonight. He has been on the military police force since being wounded in action.” (5/16)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, May 10-14 and 16, 1946—Home front.
Mooresville VFD 36th anniversary. “Gold medals will be presented to four charter members of the group, D.E. Turner, Frank B. Freese, C.A. Troutman Sr., and J.H. McLelland. McLelland was chief for 16 years, Turner, six and a half and Freeze 14 years.” (5/10)
Statesville Cubs 8 Concord Weavers 2. “Old ‘Soapy’ Lather had a big night at bat getting a double and triple for four tries to bat in five runs. Lather had a big day in the field. He racked up four put-outs, and seven, count ’em, assists.” [Laverne R. Lather played shortstop.] (5/11)
“J.L. Stout, New Hope farmer, told today of killing a large Diamond Back rattle snake on his farm which appeared to be 11 years old after a count was made of his rattles and buttons. The rattler was discovered by a dog and was shot and killed by one of Mr. Stout’s sons. The snake was almost four feet long and nearly as big around as the calf of a man’s leg.” (5/13)
NC lawyers headed to Tokyo to serve as defense counsel in Japanese war crimes trials. “They are Charles B. Caudle of Wadesboro and State Sen. Hugh G. Mitchell of Statesville. Each man will remain in San Francisco one day and then fly to Tokyo by Honolulu and Guam, taking five days to make the trip.” (5/14)
Elizabeth Marie Josey & Archie McLelland marry 5/13. “Mrs. McLelland who has been in the Women’s Army Corps for the past two years. is spending an 18 day furlough at home. He recently received his discharge from the U.S. army after 52 months of service, two years of which were spent in the European theater.” (5/16)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, May 12 and 16, 1921.
C.V. Henkel to add feature to Vance Hotel plans. “It is his purpose to provide a roof garden, an item not contemplated in the original plans. This feature will not only add to the appearance of the property, but will be fine to give a view of the pretty country.” (5/12)
“On last Sunday Fifth Street M.E. church observed Mother’s Day. The committee appointed for that purpose furnished cars for those unable to walk to church. The program that was mapped out and laid by the pastor was a decided success.” [Rev. A. Wilson] (5/12)
Duffie school community. “Look out for Mr. Jimmie Dunlap. He is coming in a new car.” (5/12)
“The government is supplying postoffices, at least the larger offices, with pistols and postmasters are directed to arm all ‘essential’ employes — employes believed to be most exposed to danger of attack by mail robbers. The Statesville office is in the list of those supplied.” (5/16)
Mitchell College news. “A movement has been started to place Mitchell College on the accredited list of Junior Colleges affiliated with the Southern Association of Colleges. This will enable students leaving Mitchell to get credit for work done here, should they seek entrance in any Southern college.” (5/16)
Mooresville Rt. 2. “Mrs. J.T. Moore has purchased another new car.” (5/16)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, May 12 and 16, 1896.
“Statesville folks not only keep up with the styles but they set new ones. Yesterday afternoon a gentleman took a lady riding, she going on her wheel and he on horseback. Just how they enjoyed it we are not advised, but that is the style they went in and it’s something new.” (5/12)
“Mr. T.P. Summers, of Sharpesburg township, has been awarded a medal for an exhibit of Fullcaster wheat which he had at the World’s Fair at Chicago. He received the medal last week and it is a very handsome one. Mr. Summers is one of Iredell’s leading farmers.” (5/12)
“Wheelmen Hal. Cowles and Everett Smith collided on Broad street, near the square, Friday. Neither was hurt but the front wheel of Mr. Cowles’s bicycle was badly wrecked.” (5/12)
“There is a good deal of sickness about town – mostly summer complaints. This dry hot weather is not conducive to health and should stimulate us to renewed effort in sanitary matters. Clean your premises thoroughly and keep them clean and use lime freely.” (5/16)
“The street sprinkler began business Wednesday afternoon. It does not cover a great deal of ground at one ‘through’ and the water trickles out rather slow, but by keeping at it the dust is laid and the sprinkler is a great benefit.” (5/16)
Amity. “Mr. Ed. Holder has sent his photograph back from Texas. He looks so much better we hardly know him. We hope to see him in person this fall.” (5/16)