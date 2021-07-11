Out of Our Past

July 14 and 17, 1896.

“The heavy rains of the past week did much damage in Iredell and all this section. Bridges in this county suffered much.” (7/14)

County commissioners. “It was ordered that the board of supervisors in each township where bridges have been washed away or damaged take immediate steps to have the same rebuilt or repaired, and that wherever practicable the bridges be built above high-water mark.” (Road supervisors were appointed to organize citizens to maintain roads & bridges in their area.) (7/14)

“Statesville College building has been sold to Rev. Dr. J.B. Shearer. Dr. Shearer will put a corps of competent instructors in charge of the property and it is expected that school will begin there not later than October 1st.” (The College had been closed since June 1894.) (7/14)

People’s Party county convention. “A motion was unanimously carried to appoint a committee to confer with a like committee of Republicans to effect fusion on county officers.” (A third party organized in 1892, AKA the Populist party, it was strong in the South with its pro-farmer ideas and attracted many farmers unhappy with the Democrats. Fusion was cooperation on the state and county level by Populists and Republicans to name a ticket both could vote for.) (7/17)

Bicycle news. “About twenty-five young ladies and gentlemen, chaperoned by Mr. and Mrs. S.L. Parks, went on their wheels to Bostian’s bridge, Mr. Hal. Cowles and Miss Norma Van Landingham leading on a tandem. After enjoying a picnic supper the merry party came to town and dropped off, tired, dusty, but happy at their respective homes.” (Miss Van Landingham, of Charlotte, was a guest of the Cowles.) (7/17)