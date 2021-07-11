Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
July 12-17, 1971.
Obituary for Carl Lee Maston, 73. “He was born in Davie County. He spent most of his adult life in Statesville. He was a veteran of World War I. He was married to Cornelia Phifer in 1915, who survives.” (Registration for the draft was on June 5, 1917. Each card was numbered. On July 20, 1917 the Secretary of War drew the first of the numbers to be used by local boards in calling men for examination for service — Number 258, Maston’s number with the local board.) (7/12)
“The board of governors of Davis Hospital has announced the establishment of the office of chaplain and Dr. Albert B. McClure as the full-time chaplain. Sometime in the future, it is hoped that a memorial chapel may be erected.” (7/13)
“For the first time since 1955, telephone operators and repair crews in Statesville are on strike. A number of women employees were on the picket line at the S. Center St. office.” (Part of a nationwide strike over such issues as wages and alleged anti-feminist policies by AT&T.) (7/14)
Bids opened July 27. “The projects involve removing the existing culverts on N. Center St. at Statesville Senior High School, and on Sullivan Road near Lowe’s Supermarket, and installing larger culverts. In both cases the culverts provide a channel for Free Nancy Branch.” (7/15)
“Picket lines were formed at the railway station in Statesville today as a strike against Southern Railroad began. The new picket line of striking workers is about three blocks from where telephone employees are continuing to picket.” (Outdated work rules at issue.) (7/16)
Hurst Turner Post 65 advances in playoffs. “Young 15-year-old sensation Alan Lineberger hurled a three-hit shutout over Yadkin County to take a 2-0 win. Statesville collected only four hits but three were bunched in the sixth when the Post 65 lads plated both runs.” (7/17)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
July 12-18, 1946 — Military.
“Mrs. Bill Wooten received a telegram today stating that he had arrived in New York from service with the Army in Germany. Bill returned to the States under the recent War Department ruling that all drafted fathers be returned immediately.” (7/12)
“1st Lt. John M. Gaither, Jr., narrowly escaped serious injury yesterday afternoon when his P-51 pursuit ship crashed near Albuquerque Municipal Airport after the plane developed engine trouble. He is a veteran of more than four and one-half years with the AAF and served in the Asiatic-Pacific theater during the war.” (7/13)
1st Lt. Robert A. McRorie discharged Army Air Corps July 14. “McRorie who was in the air corps 42 months had been stationed in Munich as a member of the army of occupation since the end of war. After a rest he will probably resume his studies at State College.” (7/15)
Harmony Rt. 2. “James Hiatt and Bud Perry of Kentucky spent several days with Paul Henderson. Hiatt and Perry were buddies of Paul Henderson while in the Navy.” (7/16)
“Just recently Mr. and Mrs. G.G. White received a photo taken on Memorial Day in Luxembourg. The picture showed the grave of their son, Captain Gales White, and kneeling beside the grave, arranging fresh flowers was a young couple who had adopted Captain White’s grave for their own. The photo was taken on the anniversary of Captain White’s death.” (7/17)
Lt. John M. Watts, Jr., Loray, arrived New York July 17. “Since last summer, Lt. Watts has been stationed at the visitors bureau in Paris and it was his lot to aid in arranging itineraries for many distinguished visitors. Watts was wounded in September 1944 and was assigned to duty in England, working in a hospital part time until sent to Paris.” (7/18)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
July 12-18, 1946 — Home front.
“During the month of June, twenty-four veterans were placed on jobs in Statesville by the local U.S. Employment Service. There still exists a surplus of qualified applicants for jobs listed by employers at the local office.” (276 veterans and 119 women) (7/12)
Harmony. “The rural electrification power line is being surveyed in adjoining communities. Those who are yet without electricity in their homes are looking forward to having it in a few months.” (7/13)
“Harold E. Hedrick returned yesterday from Waukesha, Wisconsin, where he had been sent by the Iredell F.C.X. for a week’s study at the Universal Milking Machine and Milking Refrigeration School.” (7/15)
“Iredell health department is beginning today a sanitary survey of all dairies in the county. Emphasis will be placed on the danger of breeding flies and the necessity of clean equipment coming in contact with the milk.” (Grades to be published in newspapers.) (7/16)
“The gathering under the big tree at the fire house is back to normal with the return of Charlie Owens, genial fireman. Charlie hasn’t slowed down a bit while doing many months in the army, and the fellows are all chuckling again to his incessant stories and yarns.” (7/17)
Statesville 8, Thomasville 3. “Rube Wilson was the star of the game as he slow-curved the Dodgers down. His big help came from the double play combination. Second baseman Etie and shortstop Lather got together for three double plays.” (Bookie Etie & Soapy Lather) (7/18)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
July 14 and 18, 1921.
“Mitchell College has bought a lot from Dr. J.F. Carlton with a view to erecting thereon a home for the president of the college.” (7/14)
“The ‘go and stop’ traffic standing in the square has been replaced. The new booth, besides having a better appearance than the old one, has a better means of regulating the signals and is much more comfortable to the traffic officer in rough weather.” (7/14)
Mooresville. “Mr. C.F. Melchor, on Statesville Avenue, who is doing some fine work in his home garden, has on exhibition at the First National Bank, where he is employed, tomatoes that weigh 24 ounces of the variety that he calls ‘Melchor’s Improved Ponderosa’.” (7/14)
Demps Brown’s remains arrived in Statesville 7/16. “Musician Brown died of influenza and pneumonia in a British hospital on November 13, 1918. Brown enlisted in June 1917, and was assigned to the Band Headquarters Company of the First North Carolina Infantry. Later he was transferred to the 105th Engineers Band, 30th Division.” (7/18)
“Miss Margaret Moore has been engaged to draw illustrations for stories appearing in Kind Words, a periodical of the Southern Baptist Sunday School Board. Miss Moore’s first drawing appears on the front page of last week’s number of Kind Words. The drawing is a camp scene, with two men in uniform, and is used as an illustration for the story, ‘From Fear to Flapjacks.’” (7/18)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
July 14 and 17, 1896.
“The heavy rains of the past week did much damage in Iredell and all this section. Bridges in this county suffered much.” (7/14)
County commissioners. “It was ordered that the board of supervisors in each township where bridges have been washed away or damaged take immediate steps to have the same rebuilt or repaired, and that wherever practicable the bridges be built above high-water mark.” (Road supervisors were appointed to organize citizens to maintain roads & bridges in their area.) (7/14)
“Statesville College building has been sold to Rev. Dr. J.B. Shearer. Dr. Shearer will put a corps of competent instructors in charge of the property and it is expected that school will begin there not later than October 1st.” (The College had been closed since June 1894.) (7/14)
People’s Party county convention. “A motion was unanimously carried to appoint a committee to confer with a like committee of Republicans to effect fusion on county officers.” (A third party organized in 1892, AKA the Populist party, it was strong in the South with its pro-farmer ideas and attracted many farmers unhappy with the Democrats. Fusion was cooperation on the state and county level by Populists and Republicans to name a ticket both could vote for.) (7/17)
Bicycle news. “About twenty-five young ladies and gentlemen, chaperoned by Mr. and Mrs. S.L. Parks, went on their wheels to Bostian’s bridge, Mr. Hal. Cowles and Miss Norma Van Landingham leading on a tandem. After enjoying a picnic supper the merry party came to town and dropped off, tired, dusty, but happy at their respective homes.” (Miss Van Landingham, of Charlotte, was a guest of the Cowles.) (7/17)