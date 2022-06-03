Tags
Two people were killed in a crash on Salisbury Road on Sunday.
Two people were treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital Monday night.
Twenty-five years ago:
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 15-21.
Two women from Catawba County were arrested last month on charges of trafficking fentanyl, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
On June 12, high school students from across the country will convene at Delaware State University with a promise of the experience of a lifet…
Alex Powers — Dr. Powers to his patients — had taken an evening dip in the pool before falling asleep on his sofa in front of a ballgame.
There are reports of multiple funnel clouds in northern Iredell County with one reported on the ground near Sandy Springs and Joyner roads.
With Brian Summers’ formal request to the Iredell County Board of Elections, Iredell County will have three runoff municipal elections on July 26.
