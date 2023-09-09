Shy and quiet, Oreo is a calm 6 month old puppy. She looks like Chihuahua mixed with something a little... View on PetFinder
Oreo
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2023 Iredell County Agricultural Fair is officially underway after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday night.
Two schools were placed on lockdown Thursday as Statesville police searched for suspect in assault case.
A homeless man and woman suffered multiple lacerations from a machete during an altercation in Statesville, according to police.
A 15-year-old is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and injury to personal property, following arrest at Stat…
Rides, games and racing, along with the main reason for the annual event, agriculture, will return to Troutman in three weeks.