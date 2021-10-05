Opponents target Ted Budd, Trump's choice in GOP Senate race

"I was on the outside looking in and just wanted to help the family at the time," Budd said. "We took the best legal advice we could at the time. It's a tough situation when you try to help others. It's kind of a good Samaritan case where you help and make it better, but it's not as good as it should have been. You never want anybody to go through what anybody did in that case. It was a tough deal all around."

Jonathan Felts, a senior adviser to the Budd campaign, said that while the congressman unloaded delivery trucks as late as 1994 for Budd Seed, one of 34 companies that AgriBioTech bought four years later, he never worked at AgriBioTech.

In a separate one-on-one interview at the same Mount Airy event, McCrory attacked Budd over the loan he helped his father secure, which was first reported by The Washington Post.

McCrory said Budd and his father "ripped off a lot of farmers in tens of millions of dollars. They tried to hide money. That's called fraud."

Richard Budd, Ted's father, responded in a statement saying that his family lost money they invested in the company.

"I'm not sure what the former governor is referring to," he wrote, adding, "The bank made some money off that deal, but I did not. I did my best to save ABT, but, in this case, my best was not enough."