WOOD: Grateful for resilience of provider team at Lake Norman Regional

I write today with hope for the future and gratitude for the resilience of our provider team at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. The pandemic has demonstrated how interconnected we all are, the impact each one of us can have and the benefit of working together for a common cause. We care deeply about our community and remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver safe, quality health care services.

The arc of life is always present in a hospital, but its frailty has been very clear this past year. Tens of thousands of patients received the medical care they needed thanks to our physicians, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, lab techs, housekeepers, food service workers and other providers who have worked tirelessly to maintain a safe environment. Our family of caregivers put aside their personal fears and concerns and came to help every single day, with bravery and courage.

More than 750 babies took their first breaths and we celebrated with their families. Thousands walked away in better shape than when they came in — with less pain following a joint replacement, a heart beating in rhythm after receiving a pacemaker or a smile of relief when their screening mammogram or colonoscopy was clear.

