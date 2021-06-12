Scott Hollifield: UFO report and Cousin Junior’s close encounter

Cousin Junior recently shut down publication of his anti-mainstream-media newsletter called The Truth Hurts (But I’ll Hurt You Worse) due to distribution problems. He was issued a littering citation for driving along the highway and throwing them out of the window of his truck, as well as a cruelty to animals charge after his neighbor’s goat ate a handful, had an allergic reaction to the ink and required a vet visit.

Cousin Junior has been busy shifting from print media to online and setting up a blog called Don’t Make Me Come Over There Because I Will, Son, in which he intends to offer his opinions and engage in friendly debate with readers.

He graciously took time out from that to answer my questions.

Me: Cousin Junior, tell me about your close encounter.

Cousin Junior: Last week I drove down to Atlanta and met this gal by the name of DeeZire157 I met on the internets —

Me: Not that close encounter, the one involving alleged space aliens.

Cousin Junior: Well, it was a few years back. I was out spotlighting deer, uh, I mean enjoying the sights and sounds of nature after dark.