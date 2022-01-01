Scott Hollifield: Baby New Year didn’t do his homework

In keeping with tradition and myth, Father Time will give way (or already has given way, depending on when you read this) to Baby New Year, symbolizing the birth of another year and the passing of the previous.

As the interim senior correspondent for tradition and mythology as well as Mr. November in the 2022 swimsuit calendar for this award-winning publication (Note: not all newspapers carrying this column publish a swimsuit calendar) I was able to land an exclusive interview with Baby New Year. The following has been edited and condensed for clarity, as well as totally made up.

Me: Baby New Year, first let me tell you what a pleasure it is to conduct this exclusive interview at the beginning of your 365-day journey, one that will see you age from a fresh-faced infant in a diaper, top hat and sash to a bitter and withered old man in a robe, threatening people with a dangerous scythe before disappearing into the cosmos.

Baby New Year: The pleasure is mine, Scott. I remember my great-grandmother said she enjoyed reading your newspaper columns when they first appeared back in the 1980s, when you, too resembled a fresh-faced infant. And now, well… how’s your scythe?