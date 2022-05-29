Pitch cornhole at Red Buffalo Brewing in Statesville, help people in war-torn Ukraine

Want to help out the folks in the Ukraine while having some fun?

Consider this your invitation. Concord Presbyterian Church in Loray is partnering with Red Buffalo Brewing Company on Center Street in Statesville to host a cornhole tournament on June 4 to support relief efforts in Ukraine. The tournament starts at noon.

Joe Bondi at Red Buffalo made the partnership happen. Not only was he receptive to a church holding a cornhole tourney at his business, he took the idea and vastly improved it.

The entry fee is $30 for a two-person team. It was Joe’s idea to offer a free beverage to each team member. Some will choose beer, others will choose water or a soda.

The event is being held at the brewery but this is an all ages, all levels of skill competition.

The tournament is a charity event but we expect a healthy competition. The first-place team will win $200. Second place is $100. Third place pays $50.

You might ask: why is a church holding a cornhole tournament at a brewery?

Concord Presbyterian went through a months-long evaluation of our mission and our work. One of the areas we identified for improvement was moving outside our church walls and into the community.

Want to play? Click the link to sign up. https://www.concordpreschurch.com/ukraine

On June 4, we aim to have some fun, meet some people and raise some money for those in need in Ukraine. I figure I’ll have one of Joe’s tasty beers when the tournament ends to celebrate.

The tournament starts at noon. Walk through Red Buffalo Brewing to the open-air area behind the bar to come and play.

I hope to see you there.

Eric Millsaps is a Statesville resident and editor of the Hickory Daily Record.