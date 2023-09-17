The Inn on Front Street. Charming and one of a kind turnkey Bed & Breakfast! Seven Bedroom Colonial Revival Craftsman built in 1917! Located on the National Register of Historic Places in the Mitchell College Historic District A home like no other in the heart of a charming & rejuvenated Statesville downtown! Home offers architectural features of extensive woodwork, porte-cochere, large covered front porch, enclosed sunroom, dining w/6' wainscot & coffered ceiling. All bedrooms en suite & furnished w/era appropriate antiques. The former carriage house includes 2 of the 7BRs and 2 of the 7BAs, noted as a 2nd living quarters. Expansive backyard offers partial fencing, fire pit, large gazebo and open deck. Laundry on second floor and in service basement. Easy stroll to downtown shopping, music and dining! Rare and unique property! Book of Business and established systems will convey with property. Several awards including Trip Advisor's Travelers Choice,NC Tripping's Best of NC and more!