Equestrian, Private Victorian Style Farmhouse Estate on approx. 57 acres. This property has it all! Gorgeous 3 story home w/finished basement welcomes you with a rocking chair front porch and grand entrance into the foyer w/stunning staircase and chandelier. Beautiful 2 story Great room with windows galore on the back w/ an enticing view of the saltwater pool/hot tub, outdoor fireplace living area & volleyball sand court. Gourmet style kitchen w/ Viking appliances, eat in island, breakfast area w/pellet fp makes for a cozy atmosphere. Formal dining area, office and a finished walk out basement w/rec area, workout area, den, workshop area, & storage. Perfect for horses or farm life...2 story barn; riding trails; fenced pasture w/feeding barn & 2 stalls. Abundant wildlife here and property borders Fourth Creek w/another running through the middle. Walled in Soccer area waiting to be finished or can be made into area for livestock. You will love this property and equestrian neighborhood!