Beautifully decorated fully furnished, home on Lake Norman in The Point area on Stonemarker Rd. 5 bedrooms/3 full baths, 2 half baths, 3 fireplaces, large living area on covered dock with TV, large master suite on main floor, pool table room, full office, laundry room, family room off kitchen plus add'l downstairs family room with TV. Home has fabulous lake views and is surrounded by trees. Circular drive can fit 4 cars.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $9,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Equestrian, Private Victorian Style Farmhouse Estate on approx. 57 acres. This property has it all! Gorgeous 3 story home w/finished basement …
Location, location, location!! This Well Maintained Cape Cod style home has the best location in The Farms. Located on a corner lot at the end…
LKN Waterfront Community with boat launch & day slips! Boat storage slot incl as well! Spacious all brick home on cul-de-sac in the desira…
Spectacular Lake Norman Estate with over 140' of shoreline boasting an amazing stucco/stone exterior and well equipped interior with stunning …