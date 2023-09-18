Located in the lovely neighborhood of Briargate. This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 full bath two-story home has been meticulously maintained. As you walk in past the rocking chair front porch, be prepared to fall in love! A chef's kitchen features a farm sink, double oven, gas range, granite counters, a pantry, and large center island perfect for entertaining in this airy open floor plan. The added sunroom brings in lots of natural light! Main floor has a bedroom and full bath along w/ a private office space 2nd floor has a wonderful primary with amazing bath and walk-in closet. A huge loft makes a perfect flex space. Spend your evenings in the in back yard enjoying the built-in fire pit on the stamped concrete patio. Enjoy the outdoors with the fully fenced in backyard, includes an 8 x 8 shed for extra storage and gas grill hook up. The neighborhood and community makes for a great place to walk and play! Mooresville Graded Schools and close proximity to Downtown Mooresville and Liberty Park!