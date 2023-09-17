Introducing the Tatum-LeGrand House, a captivating Craftsman-style residence located in the heart of the historic district!This elegant home carries a rich history! Boasting 5 BR's & a well-crafted floorplan, this property offers a cozy & functional living space.The intricate woodwork showcases craftsmanship synonymous with the Craftsman style. Decorative trim, built-in cabinets, & interconnected rooms, create a warm and inviting atmosphere.Tons of natural light! Unwind, soak in the charm and enjoy parades from the timeless rocking chair front porch! Location, Location! Just blocks to trails, school, rec center, Rich Park, Brock theatre, ball fields, library & restaurants! This architectural gem represents an era of superb craftsmanship & architectural integrity, providing a space that blends elegance & comfort. Whether you're captivated by the historical significance, enamored with the inviting atmosphere, or enticed by the vibrant community, this home offers it all! Don't miss it!