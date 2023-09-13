Stately FULL brick 2 story home w/ finished walkout basement set on full acre lot, features grand 2-story great room w/ fireplace & catwalk. Open floor plan also features chef’s style kitchen w/ wall-to-wall counter space, white cabinets, large island, ss appliances, wine fridge, walk-in pantry, breakfast area & cozy keeping room with another fireplace. Huge primary bedroom on main floor w/ private sitting room w/ french doors, spa-like ensuite bath & walk-in closet. 2nd floor has 1 bedroom w/ private ensuite bath & bedroom 3 and bedroom 4/bonus room share a Jack & Jill bath. Walk-in attic for more storage off of bedroom 3! Basement w/fireplace offers so many options-movie room/gym/playroom/office/extra bedroom for guests! Peaceful wooded backyard w/newer Trex deck, hot tub stone patio and fire pit. Newer dishwasher, microwave, and carpet .This timeless floorplan does not disappoint. Don’t miss seeing this elegant property w/beautiful Lake Norman views!