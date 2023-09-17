Stately Statesville Historic District home has been completely renovated, has incredible curb appeal and gorgeous interiors! This home will overwhelm you with it's luxurious finishes, intricate designs and beautifully designed spaces. It is loaded with upgrades like NEW Electrical, Plumbing, Insulation, Drywall, HVAC, Air Ducts, Roof, Water Heater, Landscaping…nothing was held back in the remodeling! The upgraded lighting and windows allow for a bright, welcoming home! The stylish Chef's kitchen features ample cabinet and counter space, gorgeous backsplash and counters, a built-in oven and microwave and opens up to the breakfast nook. The living room is the perfect space for entertaining with coffered ceilings and a fabulous electric fireplace. The primary bedroom is located on the main floor and boasts of a gorgeous, must see en-suite! You will not want to leave this “spa like” bathroom! Soak in the beautiful soaking tub while watching a movie on the waterproof television. Come see!