BACK ON MARKET AT NO FAULT OF THE SELLER. Beautifully updated & maintained, 4BR, 2.5 Bath home in Statesville's Historic District! Only two blocks from Statesville's vibrant Downtown area. Easy walk to dining, farmer's market, coffee shops, public library and shops. Home has had numerous improvements in the past 3 years including lighting, primary bedroom and bathroom upgrades, interior/exterior painting, tankless water heater, new dishwasher, backyard sod, gravel patio & termite prevention system. Landscaped yard w/ a large deep front porch perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Shaded rear yard is fenced. The property has a comfortable "old home feel," featuring primary bedroom on main level, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, crown moulding, solid doors, spacious rooms & numerous windows for natural light. Roof 2015. Upstairs has large closets and great storage.