One of kind with amazing possibilities in Statesville! This could be Investor potential or the chance to restore an amazing farmhouse! Full 2 story home with massive front porch & kitchen, dining, 1 bedroom, living room & bathroom on main level. Three bedrooms and a den on the upper level. Enclosed back porch. With the Awesome 3.8 acres, property had fenced pasture once upon a time! Large barn with stables. Big trees, paved drive, room for gardening, etc. Convenient location right among city limits but has not yet been annexed into the city limits. Home is connected to city water & city sewer however water and electricity are turned off. Just a few minutes north of Troutman and a quick commute to Mooresville. Truly a one of a kind and gem in Statesville. Come check it out, and envision how you would restore this amazing property! SELLING AS/IS, WHERE/IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $165,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautiful home completely updated, New floors throughout, freshly painted interior and exterior. Eat-in Kitchen, Island, Laundry room with sto…
Beautifully decorated fully furnished, home on Lake Norman in The Point area on Stonemarker Rd. 5 bedrooms/3 full baths, 2 half baths, 3 firep…
Equestrian, Private Victorian Style Farmhouse Estate on approx. 57 acres. This property has it all! Gorgeous 3 story home w/finished basement …
Location, location, location!! This Well Maintained Cape Cod style home has the best location in The Farms. Located on a corner lot at the end…
LKN Waterfront Community with boat launch & day slips! Boat storage slot incl as well! Spacious all brick home on cul-de-sac in the desira…