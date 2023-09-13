Modern Farmhouse plan with primary on main on 1.5+ acre & finished basement in lake front Harbor Watch! Priced with $75k in upgrades! 10' ceilings on 1st floor, 9' on 2nd! Stunning Kitchen w/ double wall oven, floor to ceiling cabinets, large farmhouse island opens to Casual Dining area & Family Room that features 2-way fireplace shared with gorgeous Sunroom for year round outdoor living! Formal Dining Room with wainscoting & tray ceiling. Owners Suite features tray ceiling, double vanities, large walk-in shower, huge walk-in closet & secondary laundry area! Upstairs features large bedrooms, spacious laundry room. Many upgrade selections to choose from, including hardwoods, quartz, coffered ceilings, fireplace options & more! Photos representative of previously built home & some details may differ. Items listed/shown in MLS may change before or during construction or based on buyer selections & may differ from final property on this site. Verify pricing/options w/builder rep.