Beautiful Ranch with Upstairs Retreat & finished basement in lake front Harbor Watch! Priced with $75k in upgrades. Epicurean Kitchen with granite countertops & double ovens, opens to Casual Dining area and Family Room that features modern fireplace with stone surround & lots of natural lighting. Large island is perfect for gathering Family & Friends. Impressive Owner's suite features tray ceiling & huge walk-in closet. Gorgeous owners bath has granite countertops & large walk-in shower! Upstairs has huge bonus room, and full bath & bedroom! Basement features large rec area, full bath, wet bar, storage areas, & options for finished Flex Room & Theatre Room! Many upgrade selections to choose from, including hardwoods, quartz, coffered ceilings, fireplace options & more! Photos representative & some details may differ. Options, colors, etc in MLS may change during construction or based on buyer selections & may differ from final property on this site. Verify pricing/options w/builder rep