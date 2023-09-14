FULLY FURNISHED 1.5 story home with Basement on Lake Norman! With approx. 4,700 sq/ft this custom built estate has Owner's Suite on the main level, main living area with vaulted ceiling, wall of windows for lots of natural light and ultimate views, open Kitchen with island and Butler's Pantry, and Great Room with wood burning fireplace. Upper level has Loft and 2nd Bedroom with Full Bath. Basement level is finished with 2nd Kitchen, Rec Room with pool table and living area, and 2 Bedrooms with 3rd Full Bath. Outdoor amenities include a Covered Front Porch, main level Deck and Screened Porch, lower level Covered Patio area, Floating Dock and lakeside sitting area with Fire Pit. INTERNET & LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 70-lbs at adult weight are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. 12+ month lease term is $6,000/mo + dep and tenant is responsible for utilities and garbage. 6-11 month lease term is $6,500/mo + dep and all utilities are included.