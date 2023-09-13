Panoramic views of Lake Norman from one of the BEST waterfront lots in The Point! From the moment you arrive you are surrounded by water on this 1.25 acre cul-de-sac lot with 365 ft of shoreline! This home has been completely renovated in 2020-2021. You'll love the massive custom windows & LaCantina sliding doors with breathtaking lake views from almost every room! Unbelievable kitchen w/huge center island, Wolf & SubZero appliances, Vine & Branch custom cabinets, Quartz counters. All newly renovated bathrooms. Second floor has 3 bedrooms, bonus room used as 4th bedroom, second bonus room and flex room. Enjoy paradise in backyard with private pier w/boat lift & 2 Jet Ski docks in deep water! Elevator, new roof, new HVAC's, new tankless water heater, camera surveillance & more. Room for pool! Impeccable craftmanship & attention to detail. Nothing to do but relax & enjoy the magnificent views that surround this home. An incredible lot that will make you feel you're on vacation every day!