New Construction! Stunning custom home on over an acre on the shores of Lake Norman. Breathtaking views from every room. 4BR 4.5Bath. Large bonus room with wet bar & addl flex rooms. Office on main floor. 48” commercial gas cooktop with 1200cfm commercial range hood. 48” built in Fridge. 3 fireplaces including wood burning fireplace with gas starter under covered patio. New dock. Gunite/pebble tech heated saltwater pool & spa. Silver travertine pool deck & patio. Pool bath. Spa like master bath with heated floors and 4 valve Moen talk/touch/app control smart shower. Instant hot water with recirculating line throughout home. Hallmark oak floors throughout living areas. 8’ solid core interior doors. Commercial epoxy garage floor. Quartzite and quartz counters. No expense spared on this home. Large flat 1+ acre lot and 200’ of water frontage with 190 degree views! 2 grandfathered boat ramps on property. No HOA. Just minutes to I-77 & Lake Norman High School.