Welcome Home to a beautiful fully furnished 4 Bedroom & 3 Full Bathrooms located in the desirable lake front community in Atwater Landing! Upon entering you step onto gorgeous laminate floors which run throughout the entire first floor. This Home boasts a fully equipped Gourmet Kitchen, Crown Molding on the first-floor ceiling and upgraded light fixtures. Entertain in this Open Floor plan with easy flow from kitchen to family room with gas fireplace. Formal Dining room. Oversized Loft located at top of stairs perfect for entertainment or recreation area. The Primary Bedroom and Bath offer luxury with beautiful barn doors, dual sinks, extra-large shower and soaking tub. The huge walk-in closet has the added bonus of a doorway to the laundry room! The garage has a home gym. Outside enjoy the extended covered back patio, patio furniture and fire pit. Also, the home is equipped with an invisible fence. Lake Norman access via community canoe/kayak launch. Pool, clubhouse and so much more!